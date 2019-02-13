DeWAYNE COMPTON, 79, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Born Feb. 2, 1940, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Elmer L. and Mabel D. (Linde man) Compton. He married Sandra L. Grothaus on Oct. 18, 1958; she preceded him in death on Dec. 4, 2010. DeWayne was a retired fireman with the Fort Wayne Fire Department following more than 20 years of service. Survivors include his daughters, Deborah (Ralph) Koontz of New Haven, Rebecca (David) Kline of New Haven and Martha (Mike) Lauer of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; brother, Robert (Nancy) Compton of Fort Wayne; sister, Phyllis Dull of Fort Wayne; and brother, Roger (Carol) Compton of Decatur. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lorin Compton. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at First Assembly Church of God, 400 West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial reception is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the church. Entombment will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
