DeWAYNE "BUTCH" TRACEY, 77 of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born May 4, 1942 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Brown) Tracey. Butch worked for a number of years at Slater Steel Co. and he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a National Round Dance Instructor for over 35 years. "We will always remember his smile, laughter, and his competitiveness in the game of Fast Track." He is survived by his loving children, Denise (Jeff) Filler, David Wayne (Laura) Tracey, Deb (Mike) Cramer; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; 14 brothers, sisters, stepbrothers and stepsisters; and his Beloved Sweetheart, Mary Harlan. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Josephine (Kohlmeier) Tracey; a brother, Lee Tracey; and sisters, Rose Taylor and Linda Kirkhoff. Service is 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation there from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Butch will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials can be sent to Cancer Services, V.A., and Visiting Nurse.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 29, 2019