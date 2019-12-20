DEWEY LYNN "SKIP" SOUERS, 84, of Columbia City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at St. Joseph Medical Center. Born Dec. 7, 1935 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Fred and Gladys (Berst) Souers. He graduated from Purdue University School of Pharmacy in 1957 and afterward he served in the U.S. Army for three years. He worked for Keltsch and Chronister Pharmacies as well as the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System - Fort Wayne Campus. He retired in 2005. He married Marjorie Gillespie of Columbia City in 1957 and they celebrated 50 years of marriage before she passed in 2008. He then married Nancy Ryan Davis of Columbia City. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; a son, Steven (Cindi) Souers of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Linda (Tom) Manning of Fort Wayne; two grandsons, Michael (Amy) Souers, and Thomas Manning; three step-children, Julie (Randy) Gordon, Scott (Deb) Davis and Suzanne (Dan) Wakley; 11 step-grandchildren; and 10 step-great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Pastor Stewart Mutzfeld officiating. A gathering of family and friends is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest beside his first wife, Marjorie, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to or Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. To send his family condolences online visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 20, 2019