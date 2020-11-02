1/1
DEWEY SHORT
1940 - 2020
DEWEY SHORT, 80, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at home. Born in Pippa Passes, Ky. in 1940, he was a son of the late Lula (Richardson) Short and Pearlie Short. He married Irene Slone in 1962 in Pippa Passes, Ky. Dewey came to Fort Wayne in 1962 and worked for General Electric until 1968. He also worked for Royal Lace Paper Company; Seyfert's Potato Chips until they closed the Fort Wayne plant; Global Tool and Automation; and BAE on the janitorial staff. Dewey is survived by his wife of 58 years, Irene Short; son, Ritchie Short; daughter, Sheila Burke (Jacob Burke); two grandchildren; brothers, Charlie Short and Pearlie Short, Jr. Funeral service is noon Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Little Flossie Church in Lisbon, with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. Burial at Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Little Flossie Church
NOV
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Little Flossie Church
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
