DIANA I. (WHIPP) DALTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANA I. (WHIPP) DALTON.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Road
Fort Wayne , IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Road
Fort Wayne , IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
Lindenwood Cemetery
2324 W Main Street
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DIANA I. (WHIPP) DALTON, 61, of Fort Wayne, went home to the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Richard Whipp and Irene (Barbera) Whipp-Brenn. Diana is survived by her husband of 29 years, Dave; children, Leilani (Jacob) Prezbindowski, Kianna Dalton and Cameron Dalton; granddaughters, Isabella Orth and Willow Prezbindowski; brothers, Ed (Pamala) and Rick (Rie) Whipp; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Whipp. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service to Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details