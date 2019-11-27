DIANA I. (WHIPP) DALTON, 61, of Fort Wayne, went home to the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Richard Whipp and Irene (Barbera) Whipp-Brenn. Diana is survived by her husband of 29 years, Dave; children, Leilani (Jacob) Prezbindowski, Kianna Dalton and Cameron Dalton; granddaughters, Isabella Orth and Willow Prezbindowski; brothers, Ed (Pamala) and Rick (Rie) Whipp; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Whipp. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service to Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019