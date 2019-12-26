Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANA J. (KRILL) McINTOSH. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Send Flowers Obituary

DIANA J. (KRILL) McINTOSH, 73, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor. Born Dec. 3, 1946 in Fort Wayne as a premature baby with Larsen's Syndrome (A skeletal /muscular condition which can include scoliosis, club feet and hands, and dislocated hips and knees), she was a daughter of the late Maurice and Bonnie Krill. Although Diana fought an uphill physical battle her whole life, she was able to live a successful traditional life, meaning Diana learned to walk, run (a kind of funny gallop), ride a bike (with training wheels), drive a car, have a job, get married and give birth to two babies. She graduated from Elmhurst High School and International Business College and worked at Lincoln Life before marriage. Diana was married to Bob McIntosh on Dec. 5, 1969 for nearly 38 years until his death on Sept. 17, 2007. Before it became too difficult to get around in her body that was 20 years older than she was, Diana was active in her church. She sang in and was also secretary for the choir as well as helping out in the church office. Diana also published a family newsletter called the Dellagram for many years. She enjoyed the annual 4th of July party at her brother's house, family get-togethers and reunions, and spending time with her grandchildren when she could. Diana was loved by many relatives and friends. Surviving are her daughter, Jill McIntosh of Portland, Ore.; son, Glen (Julie) McIntosh of Dexter, Mich.; brother, Don (Yvonne) Krill of Hoagland; grandchildren, Arielle Turiff, Deputy Sherriff Preston McIntosh, both of Wisconsin, Austin McIntosh and Katie McIntosh, both of Dexter, Mich.; seven nephews and several grand-nieces and -nephews; former daughter-in-law, Traci McIntosh of Wisconsin; her good friend, Helen Ball of Fort Wayne; and her cat of 18 1/2 years, Tinker, now living in Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob; sisters, Judith Krill, Karen Krill-Long and Marilyn Krill. The family encourages attendees to honor Diana's favorite color of purple. Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dev. 28, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church, 1400 West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 pm. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials are to Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne or First Assembly of God Church. Condolences for the family may be left at



DIANA J. (KRILL) McINTOSH, 73, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor. Born Dec. 3, 1946 in Fort Wayne as a premature baby with Larsen's Syndrome (A skeletal /muscular condition which can include scoliosis, club feet and hands, and dislocated hips and knees), she was a daughter of the late Maurice and Bonnie Krill. Although Diana fought an uphill physical battle her whole life, she was able to live a successful traditional life, meaning Diana learned to walk, run (a kind of funny gallop), ride a bike (with training wheels), drive a car, have a job, get married and give birth to two babies. She graduated from Elmhurst High School and International Business College and worked at Lincoln Life before marriage. Diana was married to Bob McIntosh on Dec. 5, 1969 for nearly 38 years until his death on Sept. 17, 2007. Before it became too difficult to get around in her body that was 20 years older than she was, Diana was active in her church. She sang in and was also secretary for the choir as well as helping out in the church office. Diana also published a family newsletter called the Dellagram for many years. She enjoyed the annual 4th of July party at her brother's house, family get-togethers and reunions, and spending time with her grandchildren when she could. Diana was loved by many relatives and friends. Surviving are her daughter, Jill McIntosh of Portland, Ore.; son, Glen (Julie) McIntosh of Dexter, Mich.; brother, Don (Yvonne) Krill of Hoagland; grandchildren, Arielle Turiff, Deputy Sherriff Preston McIntosh, both of Wisconsin, Austin McIntosh and Katie McIntosh, both of Dexter, Mich.; seven nephews and several grand-nieces and -nephews; former daughter-in-law, Traci McIntosh of Wisconsin; her good friend, Helen Ball of Fort Wayne; and her cat of 18 1/2 years, Tinker, now living in Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob; sisters, Judith Krill, Karen Krill-Long and Marilyn Krill. The family encourages attendees to honor Diana's favorite color of purple. Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dev. 28, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church, 1400 West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 pm. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials are to Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne or First Assembly of God Church. Condolences for the family may be left at elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close