DIANA K. PEPPLER
1943 - 2020
DIANA K. PEPPLER, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Born in Kendall -ville, Ind. on March 30, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Maxine Gray. She is survived by her children, Jeff Robbins, Greg (Jamie) Robbins, Noelle (Keith) Gongwer, Robin (Brad) Burns, Dan (Karen) Figgins, Scott (Yvonne) Figgins, and Todd (Cira) Peppler; 21 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Janine Rudolph; and her beloved dog and cat, LeRoy and Sam. She was also preceded in death by first husband, Donald Figgins; second husband, Stanley Peppler; and brother, Kenny Gray. Due to COVID restrictions, private family service can be viewed at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, via livestream by visiting m.facebook.com/stjohnluthfw/live/ Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
