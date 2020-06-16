DIANA KAY (VanEVERY) WOTNOW
DIANA KAY (Van EVERY) WOTNOW, 52, passed into God's arms on Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a long battle with COVID-19. Born Feb. 3, 1968, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Jim and Susan (Stout) Van Every of Fort Wayne. Diana was a graduate of Northrop High School, class of 1986. She worked for 30 years at City Utilities of Fort Wayne, where she was known for her hard work, her dedicated work ethic, her laugh and her smile. Diana's personality and laugh were larger than life. Her smile and presence lit up a room, she was the life of the party. Diana never met a stranger. Her favorite hobbies included searching antique malls for vintage Fisher-Price toys. She loved reading and was passionate about music. She loved playing with her dogs, Daisy and Dillon. "Although we do not know the reason why Diana was taken from us so early, we do know without question that it was Gods plan and that without a doubt she is in Heaven with our Father preparing a place for her family, friends, and fellow believers in Christ." Diana is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Michael Wotnow; sons, Matthew and David (Lexi); sister, Heather (Scott) Tegtmeyer; nephews, Ryan and Luke; mother-in-law, Beverley Wotnow of San Bernardino, Calif.; and her best friend, Tammy Schoel. Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 16, 2020.
