DIANA LYNN McCLURE HENDRICKSON, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, due to complications from pancreatic cancer and dementia. She took her last breath with all her children, daughter-in-law, and two grandsons by her side. Diana, who later preferred to go by Dian, was born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 5, 1946, and was a daughter of the late Bill and Violet McClure. Dian was small in stature, but she was a strong woman, with a big presence. Everything she did in life, she did with conviction and hard work. While in high school at South Side, she volunteered as a candy striper at St. Joseph Hospital. She also worked many hours at her family business, Zesto's Ice cream store on Broadway Street in Fort Wayne. There she met her husband, Thomas Shirmeyer after waving to him from the corner phone booth, as he drove by in his red convertible. Together they had three children, Cassandra, dubbed "Snooker" by her grandfather, Michon and Preston. "She loved being a mother, and instilled in all of her children the importance of love between family and working hard at whatever you do." Because she became a mother at a young age, she did not graduate high school. Nevertheless, she persevered in her careers. At one time holding down three jobs to support herself and her children on her own. One of those part time jobs eventually turned into owning and operating 11 Amoco convenience stores in Fort Wayne. Dian later relocated to Atlanta, Ga., to be close to her children. Dian was a very independent soul who enjoyed the freedom to do and say what she felt. She was fun and could get those around her to open up and tell her their deepest secrets. Those who knew her well thought she missed her calling of being a private investigator. She was very intuitive and her intelligence was often underestimated. She was an unconventional grandmother who was always young at heart, and tried to relate to her grandkids more than parent them. "Diana Lynn McClure will be greatly missed, she endured life's ups and downs and in the end got the one thing that meant the most to her.the full attention and love from her family.we should all be so blessed!!!" Dian is survived by her three children, Cassandra (Trey) Campbell, Michon Shirmeyer - McClure and Preston (Gina) Shirmeyer; and grandchildren, Samantha, Chase, Darien, Coleman, Preston Charles and Corbin. She is also survived by her uncles, Phillip McClure and Albert McClure. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Darlene McClure-Jackson. The family is planning a celebration of life to take place in the New Year.



