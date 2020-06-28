DIANA MAE (HUTCHENS) BRANDT, of Auburn Ind., passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by those who meant so much to her. Born Nov. 18, 1946 to William Andrew Sr. And Lois G (Clouse) Hutchens of Fort Wayne, Ind., she was raised on Elm Street with five siblings. Diana enjoyed taking care of her home and spent several hours in the yard tending to her beloved flower beds and hummingbirds. Diana has been a great strength to her children, siblings and other family throughout her life and often opened up her home to many family members, their children and their friends. Her girls request a prayer for peace. "We know she is back in the arms of her mother who she has dearly missed her beloved father and the love of her life, Danny Kamm. Take care of our angel." Diana graduated Central High School, retired from SuperValu of Fort Wayne, and often worked a second job waitressing while raising three daughters in Waynedale, Cynthia (Don) Caywood, and Linda Poeppel, both of Auburn, and Judith Sands of Illinois. Diana's most joyous days were those spent with her grandchildren, Joey, Earl, Tiffany, Zachuary, Landon, Dallas, Cadia; and several great-grandchildren, (last count 15 and one on the way!). She was rarely seen without a child on her lap. Celebration of Life is Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Auburn Ind. Family should be contacted for further information. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.