DIANA "LYNNE" OBERLEY, 72, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Celina, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Walter Owen Ellis and Katherine "Eileen" (Steigmeyer) Thompson, who preceded her in death this past March. She was the retired co-owner of R.T. Sales, Inc., Zulu. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, playing games, being at the lake, and spending time with her family. She is survived by children, Todd Oberley of Zulu, Chris (Susie) Oberley of Tullahoma, Tenn., and Angela Morrow of Fort Wayne; sister, Karen (Robert) Schumm of Edgerton, Ohio; companion, John Terry Marsh of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Mariah (Erick Medel) Wynn, Whitney and Dee Dee Morrow, Keith and Ricky Oberley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Rodney J. Oberley; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Jan Ellis. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masks required. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To send online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com