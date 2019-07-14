DIANA R. HALTER, 86, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehab in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late William Benjamin and Frances Alice (Alterkruse) Huber. Diana was a graduate of North Side High School. She married Robert G. Halter on June 20, 1953 and he preceded her in death in 2018. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Diana enjoyed sewing and cooking. She was a private person and loved caring for her family. Surviving are her children, Kathleen Halter and Jeffrey Halter; grandsons, Travis (Fiji) Gaham, and Justin (Denise Roth) Halter; great-granddaughter, Ava; and brothers, Thomas Joseph (Lois) Huber and Franklin Ashbrook (Nancy) Huber. Diana was also preceded in death by her siblings, Roger James Huber, Barbara Ann Horstmeyer, Doris Loraine Huber, Jeanne Millikan, and Lloyd Russell Huber. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 14, 2019