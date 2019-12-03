DIANA S. NICHTER, 85, of Kendallville, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at South Pointe Health Care Center in Indianapolis. Born Nov. 21, 1934, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Louis C. and Harriette Belle (Landes) Rastetter. In 1964, she married Kenneth Nichter; he preceded her in death in 2001. She graduated from Purdue University School of Nursing in Fort Wayne where she received a degree as a registered nurse. She also received a Bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne. She worked as a surgical scrub nurse and retired after 23 years in administration at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville. She and her husband moved from Fort Wayne to Big Long Lake in LaGrange County, in 1970, where they lived for over 30 years. They enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, casino trips, and their winter home in Sebring, Fla. After her husband's death, she moved to Kendallville and did volunteer work. Diana was an active member of Kendallville V.F.W. Post 2749 Ladies Auxiliary, Kendallville Elks Lodge, Eagles Auxiliary in Kendallville, Rome City American Legion Post 281 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Sebring, Fla., Amvets Post 21 Ladies Auxiliary. Surviving are a sister, Harriette Headford of Indianapolis; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Louis C. Rastetter Jr. Private burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Kendallville V.F.W. Post 2749 Ladies Auxiliary, 127 Veterans Way, Kendallville, IN 46755. Arrangments by Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State St., Kendallville. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2019