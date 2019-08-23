Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANE DENIHAN LYTTLE. View Sign Service Information Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home 600 Countryside Dr Columbia City , IN 46725 (260)-244-5122 Send Flowers Obituary

DIANE DENIHAN LYTTLE, 89, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, 5:40 a.m. at Kingston at Dupont, Fort Wayne. Born on March 5, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Roberts) Baker. Diane attended Plant High School and graduated with the Class of 1948, then went on to attend business school in Hamilton, Ohio. Diane was a longtime Whitley County resident and had recently resided at Kingston Care at Dupont in Fort Wayne. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Sigma Eta Fine Arts Sorority, and took part in many social activities that included the Presbyterian Church Music Club and Choral Groups, Cub Scouts as a Den Mother, Girl Scouts as a Troop Leader, Good Shepherd Hospice as a Volunteer in Lakeland and Auburndale, Fla., and a Stephen Minister in Lake Wales, Fla. Diane also enjoyed her family, reading, and traveling. Diane worked for the Utility Department in Hamilton, Ohio for several years before becoming self-employed as a bookkeeper at Denihan Homes until 1986. Following that she worked as a secretary at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia City. Survivors include her children, Timothy (Connie) Denihan of Columbia City, Marianne (Pat) Jehl of Fort Wayne, Pat (Patty) Denihan of Columbia City; grandchildren, Will (Jennifer) Denihan, Katie Denihan, Caleb Jehl, Bethany (David) Frincke, Joel (Kimberly) Jehl, Hannah (Kerrie) Jehl, Jordan (Karen) Jehl, Philip (Ashley) Jehl, Deborah (Liam) Graham, Colin (Mary) Denihan, Shauna Denihan, Maureen (Scott Faylor) Denihan; several great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Stanley) Jordan of Ohio; sister-in-law Doris Denihan of Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Denihan; second husband, Robert Gruber; and third husband, Melvin Lyttle. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 709 West Business 30, Columbia City, with memorial calling two hours prior to service. Burial will follow in Round Lake Cemetery, Smith Township. Memorial contributions in memory of Diane may be made to Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church or Heartland Hospice. To send the family an online condolence visit



DIANE DENIHAN LYTTLE, 89, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, 5:40 a.m. at Kingston at Dupont, Fort Wayne. Born on March 5, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Roberts) Baker. Diane attended Plant High School and graduated with the Class of 1948, then went on to attend business school in Hamilton, Ohio. Diane was a longtime Whitley County resident and had recently resided at Kingston Care at Dupont in Fort Wayne. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Sigma Eta Fine Arts Sorority, and took part in many social activities that included the Presbyterian Church Music Club and Choral Groups, Cub Scouts as a Den Mother, Girl Scouts as a Troop Leader, Good Shepherd Hospice as a Volunteer in Lakeland and Auburndale, Fla., and a Stephen Minister in Lake Wales, Fla. Diane also enjoyed her family, reading, and traveling. Diane worked for the Utility Department in Hamilton, Ohio for several years before becoming self-employed as a bookkeeper at Denihan Homes until 1986. Following that she worked as a secretary at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia City. Survivors include her children, Timothy (Connie) Denihan of Columbia City, Marianne (Pat) Jehl of Fort Wayne, Pat (Patty) Denihan of Columbia City; grandchildren, Will (Jennifer) Denihan, Katie Denihan, Caleb Jehl, Bethany (David) Frincke, Joel (Kimberly) Jehl, Hannah (Kerrie) Jehl, Jordan (Karen) Jehl, Philip (Ashley) Jehl, Deborah (Liam) Graham, Colin (Mary) Denihan, Shauna Denihan, Maureen (Scott Faylor) Denihan; several great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Stanley) Jordan of Ohio; sister-in-law Doris Denihan of Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Denihan; second husband, Robert Gruber; and third husband, Melvin Lyttle. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 709 West Business 30, Columbia City, with memorial calling two hours prior to service. Burial will follow in Round Lake Cemetery, Smith Township. Memorial contributions in memory of Diane may be made to Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church or Heartland Hospice. To send the family an online condolence visit www.demoneygrimes.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close