DIANE HARRIS, 81, joined her husband of 55 years on Thursday May 7, 2020. Diane retired from the Fort Wayne Catholic Diocese. She loved to quilt, camp, going to Shipshe wana and spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Deb, Karen (Shane) and Jim (Kelly); grandchildren, Abbee (Joe), Lindy (Dustin), Quentin, Jennifer (Jason), Brad (Alison), Spencer (Erin), Dylan and Blake; 14 great-grandchildren, three sisters, three half sisters, and three half brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; sisters, Sue and Jean; and son- in-law, Thom. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, C M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St. Private services will held at later date. www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.