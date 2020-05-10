DIANE HARRIS
DIANE HARRIS, 81, joined her husband of 55 years on Thursday May 7, 2020. Diane retired from the Fort Wayne Catholic Diocese. She loved to quilt, camp, going to Shipshe wana and spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Deb, Karen (Shane) and Jim (Kelly); grandchildren, Abbee (Joe), Lindy (Dustin), Quentin, Jennifer (Jason), Brad (Alison), Spencer (Erin), Dylan and Blake; 14 great-grandchildren, three sisters, three half sisters, and three half brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; sisters, Sue and Jean; and son- in-law, Thom. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, C M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St. Private services will held at later date. www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
6:00 - 8:00 PM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
So very sorry to read about your moms passing. Thoughts and prayers to your family.
Sue Curry
Friend
