DIANE LEE HAUGHAN, 81, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Diane was the daughter of the late Grant and June Woodward. She graduated from Elmhurst High School, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from IPFW. She taught for Fort Wayne Community Schools for several years. Diane and her friend Diane owned Dianes' Patchwork Parlor many years ago. She loved arts and crafts. Surviving are her children, June (Patrick Pauszek) Robinson, Thomas (Lesli) Haughan; grandchildren, Paul (Sarah Stewart) Robinson, Joseph (Katie) Robinson, Tommy Haughan; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Kathleen Neuhaus. Diane was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Haughan. A Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 9 a.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020