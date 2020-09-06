1/1
DIANE M. BURRELL
1955 - 2020
DIANE M. BURRELL, 65, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Born April 6, 1955, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Wayne and Babs Kruse. She was a happy and friendly spirit. She graduated from Concordia High School in Fort Wayne and sang in the choir at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was an assistant buyer at L.S. Ayres and a manager at Target before working together with her husband in the real estate appraisal business for over 35 years. She was a Realtor with the Metropolitan Indiana Board of Realtors, a licensed broker and appraiser, and held the SRA designation with the Appraisal Institute. She loved working in her flowerbeds and was an excellent quilter and avid reader. She was a First Mate at the White River Yacht Club, and enjoyed boat rides on the river. She is survived by her husband of over 36 years, Reily A. Burrell II; parents; two brothers Dan and David (Jennifer); many nieces and nephews; and her two cats, Boo and Sammy Sue. A private family service will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the White River Yacht Club Foundation, or the Indianapolis Humane Society.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
