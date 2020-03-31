DIANE M. ZIELINSKI, 75, of Lancaster, Pa., passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, Pa. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Frances (Knight) Gebhard. She was the wife of Dorsey K. Zielinski with whom she shared over 24 years of marriage. She thoroughly enjoyed her time working as a cardiac nurse in Fort Wayne, and later moving onto working as a practical nurse for Stephen G. Diamantoni, M.D. & Associates for many years in Lancaster. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Dave (Kim) Riemen of Los Angeles, Calif., Mike (Brandon) Riemen and Jenny Riemen, both of Albuquerque, N.M., and Sara Riemen of Tampa, Fla.; stepson, Patrick Zielinski of Philadelphia, Pa.; stepdaughter, Jessica Zielinski of Chesterbrook, Pa.; and one grandson, Nicholas. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Reynolds. In keeping with Diane's wishes there will be no formal services. To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2020