DIANE MARIE LASSUS, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born May 29, 1939 in Fort Wayne, Diane was the daughter of the late William and Marian Lassus. She was a member of the John Chapman Kiwanis. She attended Central Catholic High School. Diane is survived by her sons, David (Jennifer) Hogan, Daniel (DeAndra McFarland) Hogan, both of Fort Wayne; grandsons, William, Andrew, and Christopher Hogan. Diane was also preceded in death by her brother, David Lassus. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
