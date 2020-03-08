Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANE MARTZ-STOWE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DIANE MARTZ-STOWE, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Harold Siedel and Violet Firks, and she graduated from Garrett High School. Diane's passion was her husband, Bill, family, and work at the Legion for 25-plus years, including as President of the Women's Auxiliary, V.P., Treasurer, Secretary and Chaplain. She unselfishly opened her home to family and friends in times of need. She was fully dedicated to their happiness and well-being. She is survived by her husband, Bill Stowe; daughter, Toni Fries; daughter-in-law, DiAnna Bergdall-Bollenbacher; and grandchildren, Conrad (Michaela) Fries, Darian (Brit) Etgen, and Rachel Fries. Also surviving are her first husband, Dean Bergdall; siblings, Mike (Gail) Firks, Karen Firks Eschoff and extended family. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Tony; late husband David Martz; and son, Lee Bergdall. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne. To send tributes online visit

