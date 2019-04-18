DIANE SUTTLE, 62, of Fort Wayne, transitioned to be with her Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 South Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46806). Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Burial will take place at Concordia Cemetery Gardens in Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2019