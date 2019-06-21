DIANNA K. ADAMS, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Born Dec. 26, 1939 in Redkey, Ind., she was a daughter of the late F.C. and Treva Daniels. She retired from the Allen County Public Library in 2010. Dianna was a member of Waynedale United Methodist Church. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Laurie (David) Beck, Janet Wagoner, and Michael (Ann) Adams; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (Joe) Huber; and brother, Fred Daniels. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; brother, Richard Daniels; and sister, Gloria Sue Powe. Funeral is 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation two hours prior. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Preferred memorials in Dianna's memory may be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana. To leave condolences visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 21, 2019