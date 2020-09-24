DIANNE KAY (CONNER) COOK, 68, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Fort Wayne, Dianne was the daughter of the late Clyde and Geraldine "Jerry" Nusbaum. Dianne graduated from South Side High School. Dianne was an LPN with Lutheran and Parkview Hospitals for 25 years, prior to her retirement. On her perfect day she would be sitting by the ocean, looking at lighthouses, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Angela (Ryan Stiffler) Conner, Donald (Amanda) Conner and Deke (Lisa) Conner; grandchildren, Cierra, Kialee, Caitlyn, Zach, Jayce, Chasidee, Haileigh, Gage, Blaine, Wesley, and Lili; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Everly and Hendrix; siblings, Debby (Rich) Beckman and Denny (Pam) Nusbaum; and special friend, Curly Bickel. Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, John Cook. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Bluffton, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Concordia High School Band Department.