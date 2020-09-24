1/1
DIANNE KAY (CONNER) COOK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIANNE KAY (CONNER) COOK, 68, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Fort Wayne, Dianne was the daughter of the late Clyde and Geraldine "Jerry" Nusbaum. Dianne graduated from South Side High School. Dianne was an LPN with Lutheran and Parkview Hospitals for 25 years, prior to her retirement. On her perfect day she would be sitting by the ocean, looking at lighthouses, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Angela (Ryan Stiffler) Conner, Donald (Amanda) Conner and Deke (Lisa) Conner; grandchildren, Cierra, Kialee, Caitlyn, Zach, Jayce, Chasidee, Haileigh, Gage, Blaine, Wesley, and Lili; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Everly and Hendrix; siblings, Debby (Rich) Beckman and Denny (Pam) Nusbaum; and special friend, Curly Bickel. Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, John Cook. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Bluffton, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Concordia High School Band Department.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved