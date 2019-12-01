DIANNE S. BAETEN- BUELOW, 76, of Fort Wayne, died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 2, 1943, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Barnett and Betty Barnett who survive. Dianne enjoyed traveling, the lake and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Matthew) Miller of Spencerville, Ind., and Michael (Renee) Baeten of Fort Wayne; stepdaughters, Sandra (Chris) Shoppell, Kathleen (Carbin) Gunn, Kimberly (Kevin) Engle, LeAnn (Michael) Spring, and Gina Fryback, all of Fort Wayne; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie (Gary) Owen of Huntertown, Ind.; and brother, Dan (Denise) Barnett of Fort Wayne. Dianne was preceded in death by her first husband, Gary Baeten. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019