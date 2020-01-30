DIEUDONNE KANYANDUGA

Obituary
DIEUDONNE KANYANDUGA, 66, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Luboga, Democratic Republic of Congo to Alphonse Kanyan-duga and Alvera Ndeke-yaho. Dieu-donne was a member of International Restoration Church. Surviving are his wife, Buhoro Mukobwajana of Fort Wayne; children, Ganza Claude (Alice Zigabe) Kanyanduga, Olivier (Liliane Kabanda) Kanyanduga, Nicole (Patrick Masasu) Kanyanduga, Serge Kanyan duga, Nicolas Kanyanduga, Jackson Kanyanduga, and Pascal Kanyanduga; three grandchildren; and brother, Benjamin Kanyanduga. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, go towww.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020
