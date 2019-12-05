DIRK DenUyl

DIRK DenUyl, 57, of Leesburg, formerly of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord at 7:03 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, where friends may call one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions in memory of Dirk may be made to HOPE for animals or . Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 5, 2019
