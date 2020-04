DIXIE F. MOUNTZ, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born on May 3, 1941 in Pocahontas, Ark., she was a daughter of the late Dale W. and Melly F. (Weaver) Conyers. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Leatherman; daughter-in-law, Cindy Shaw; grandchildren, Heather, Daniel, Spencer, and Collin; and five great-grandchildren (with two on the way); brothers, Denny and Jim Conyers; and sister, Ginger. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Chuck, and Bryan Shaw; brother, Tom; and sister, Faith. A Celebration of Dixie's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com