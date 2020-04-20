DIXIE F. MOUNTZ, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born on May 3, 1941 in Pocahontas, Ark., she was a daughter of the late Dale W. and Melly F. (Weaver) Conyers. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Leatherman; daughter-in-law, Cindy Shaw; grandchildren, Heather, Daniel, Spencer, and Collin; and five great-grandchildren (with two on the way); brothers, Denny and Jim Conyers; and sister, Ginger. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Chuck, and Bryan Shaw; brother, Tom; and sister, Faith. A Celebration of Dixie's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2020