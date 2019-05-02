DIXIE MAE BAILEY, 94, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Royal Parisot and Donna Campbell. Dixie and her late husband, Charlie, resided in Venice, Fla., for 40 years and she returned to Fort Wayne in 2017 where she enjoyed spending time with family and was active at Georgetown Place. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Robert) Doyal, Janet Bailey (Bill) Garrett and Joanne (Donald) Cross; brothers, Tom and Russell (Skip) Parisot. She also leaves behind the pride and joy of her life her grandchildren, Matt (Kerry Antonuccio) Bierbaum, Todd (Thuong) Bierbaum, Sara (Joa) Ovin, and Joseph Cross; and great-grandchildren, Ana, Sam, Svea, and Elli. She was also preceded death by her sister, Joanne Brug; and half brothers, Bob and James Ferrell. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or to the donor's choice. To sign the online obituary, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 2, 2019