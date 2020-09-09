DIXIE SCIFRES WEAVER, 88, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Born on Aug. 5, 1932 in Indianapolis, Ind., she was a daughter of Thomas and Lucy (Ballard) Scifres. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in teaching from Butler University and her Master's Degree from Indiana University, teaching elementary school prior to having children. Dixie married her husband of 67 years, Don Weaver, on Dec. 28, 1952. They moved to Fort Wayne in 1954, where Dixie invested her time in raising their five children. She was active in church, first at Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren and later at Brookside Church. Returning to teaching in 1973, Dixie was a much-loved Kindergarten teacher at Coesse Elementary until she retired in 1998. Her love for children, books and learning was evident to her students and their parents, earning her a special place in their hearts, many of whom she stayed in contact with even after she retired. Dixie was an accomplished seamstress and was exceedingly skilled at knitting, embroidery and quilting. She shared her gifts of creativity, hospitality and friendship with anyone and everyone around her and had a special way of finding the positive side of everything. Even in difficulty or challenging situations, she remained optimistic and upbeat, and confident in the Lord's care. Dixie was the beloved wife of Don Weaver; and cherished mother of Stephen Weaver of Fort Wayne, Karen (Semaj) Crawford of Fort Wayne, Jill Weaver (Beth Snider) of Shipshewana, Susan (Will) Blouin of Palm City, Fla., and Jane Weaver MD, of Ecuador, all of whom survive her. She has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dixie was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty McKnight, June Brummett; and her brother, Lyle Scifres. A memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Brookside Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. The family respectfully requests no flowers. Memorial gifts may be sent, in the memory of Dixie Weaver, to Latin American Missions Board, PO Box 486, Leo (IN 46765). Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.



