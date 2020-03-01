DOE M. BELL, 86, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Born in Detroit, Mich. on Jan. 11, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Julius and Yolan Pastor. Doe worked at Eckrich for 20 years and went on to work at Fort Wayne Newspapers from where she retired. Doe was an avid reader of many genres. She was a contributor to many charitable organizations. She is survived by her daughter, Christie (Robert) Parrish; granddaughter, Victoria Gonzales; and sister, Violet (Richard) Davis. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020