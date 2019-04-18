Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLLY M. (SORG) PACKER. View Sign

DOLLY M. (SORG) PACKER, 97, passed away on Saturday, April 13 2019, at Adams Heritage. Born at home on the farm where she always resided, she was the daughter of Anthony and Catherine (Harken rider) Sorg. As a youth, Dolly attended St. Joseph Hessen Cassel School and worked on the family farm. In 1942, she married Jerome M. Packer. Their daughter, Nancy was born in 1945, Dolly continued to farm. She enjoyed visiting with friends, dancing and playing cards. Neighbors and friends identified her by her little red truck and her enjoyable perspective on life. Dolly was always ready for a memorable conversation, many enjoyed her stories. She is survived by her grandson, Marc (Christine) Lechleitner of Hoagland; son-in-law, David Lechleitner; and great- grandchildren, Erika, Natalie and Jerome. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy, in 2016; husband, Jerome, in 1977; and her good friend, Bob Schenkel. A gathering of family and friends is from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church or the . To sign the online guestbook, visit



3500 Lake Avenue

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

