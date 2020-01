DOLORES A. COLLIS, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Surviving are her brother, Leroy (Judy) Metker; children, Ann (Charlie) Fischer of Fort Wayne, Mary Beth (Rick) Cochran of New Albany, Joe (Cindy) Collis of Fort Wayne, and Jean (Matt) Greven of Carmel; 17 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; and parents, Leroy and Ester. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, with a Vigil service at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Scholarship assistance or Allen County Right to Life. To sign the online guestbook, please visit DivineMercyFuneralHome.com