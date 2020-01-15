DOLORES A. COLLIS, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Surviving are her brother, Leroy (Judy) Metker; children, Ann (Charlie) Fischer of Fort Wayne, Mary Beth (Rick) Cochran of New Albany, Joe (Cindy) Collis of Fort Wayne, and Jean (Matt) Greven of Carmel; 17 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; and parents, Leroy and Ester. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, with a Vigil service at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Scholarship assistance or Allen County Right to Life. To sign the online guestbook, please visit DivineMercyFuneralHome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020