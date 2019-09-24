DOLORES ANN (MASBAUM) HORSTMAN, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Saint Anne Home. Dolores was born April 26, 1931, in Fort Wayne and was the daughter of the late Leo and Anna Masbaum. She graduated from St. Jude and Central Catholic High School, and was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church. Dolores is survived by sisters, Rosie (Joe) Kraft and Mary Lou (Dennis) Kleinrichert; and nieces and nephews. Dolores was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and brothers, Robert and Harry Masbaum. Mass of Christian Burial is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community Oratory of Saints Joachim and Anne, 1900 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. or St. Jude Catholic Church for masses in her memory. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 24, 2019