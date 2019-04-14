DOLORES C. SCHUHLER, 76, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on April 13, 1942, she was a daughter of the late August and Teresa (Roberts) Uecker. She married Edward H. Schuhler on March 3, 1962; he preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by seven children, 16 grandchildren and six siblings. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12305 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), with visitation one hour prior to funeral service. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Burial will follow the Tuesday service at the St. Patrick Catholic Church Arcola Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the or Visiting Nurse and Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLORES C. SCHUHLER.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019