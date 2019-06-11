Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLORES E. MILES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOLORES E. MILES, 92, of Jonesboro, Ark.,, passed from this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home. Born in Leo, Ind., Dolores lived in Fort Wayne before moving to Jonesboro in 1966. She was a homemaker and a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Jonesboro. Dolores enjoyed knitting and along with her granddaughter, Kristen, started and kept alive a holiday tradition of baking untold dozens of cookies to give out during the Christmas season. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Margo Miles of Sherwood, Ark.; one granddaughter, Kristen Miles of Sherwood; several nephews and nieces including Herb Widner of New Haven, Ind., Bev Tomlinson of Leo, Ind., and Susie Black, Lois Widner and Bob Widner, all of Fort Wayne; several great nephews and great nieces; and three furbabies, Lucy, Chewy and Yoda. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elma Klopfenstein Widner; husband, Ralph Miles; and two brothers, Gerald and Gaylord Widner. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Emerson Memorial Chapel, in Jonesboro, Ark., with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. The Rev. Rose Ann Askeland officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers include David Stewart, Lois Widner, Bev Tomlinson, Susie Black and Bob Widner. For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to NEA Humane Society, 6111 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro, AR or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online registry at

