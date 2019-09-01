DOLORES (LOLA) GONZALEZ, 81, Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully into God's arms on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. "She was the loving wife of the late Jose Gonzalez, a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend." Born Aug. 20, 1937, in San Gernan, Cuba, Lola was the daughter of the late Jose and Generosa Iglesias. She is survived by her children, Jose (Sue) Gonzalez of Wisconsin, Lourdes Gonzalez of Fort Wayne and Alberto (Karen) Gonzalez of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jason, Gregory, Alyssa, Jenna, Andrea, and Nolan; niece, Vivi (Derek) Dekena of Fort Wayne; great nieces, Gabi and Emily; great nephew, Michael; siblings, Freddy (Lucy) Iglesias of Cuba, Jose (Vilma) Iglesias of Fort Wayne and Marcia (John) Martaus of Florida; and other loving family members and friends. Memorial service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a time to gather at 12:30 p.m. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019