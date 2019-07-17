DOLORES J. RUCKMAN, 87, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born May 16, 1932, in Antwerp, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harold J. and Dorothy M. Powell. She was the 1950 class valedictorian of Harlan High School. Dolores was an Avon representative for 10 years. She was a member of Harlan United Methodist Church and she was the church treasurer for 10 years and a caregiver. Dolores loved singing in the church choir, listening to good music, sewing, knitting, gardening, tending her flowers, making Christmas ornaments, baking cookies, preparing food and helping others. Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Neil A Ruckman of Harlan, Ind.; sons, Kerry (Tammy) Ruckman of Grabill, Ind., Kevin (Nanette) Ruckman of Auburn, Ind., and Jeffrey (Linda) Ruckman of Butler, Ind.; daughters, Colby J. Lothamer of St. Joe, Ind., and Meri K (Derek) Brown of Harlan, Ind.; brother, Tommy Powell of Spencerville, Ind.; 19 grandchildren and 21 great -grandchildren. Service is 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 State Road 37, Harlan, Ind., with calling from 2 to 5 p.m. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Private burial in Scipio Cemetery, Scipio, Ind. Preferred memorials may be made to Harlan United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 17, 2019