DOLORES M. "DODIE" HIMMELHAVER

DOLORES "DODIE" M. HIMMELHAVER, 90, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in New Albany, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Loretta (Stiller) Clark. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven and the church choir. She was also a member of The Caperettes singing trio, the Parkview Senior Club, the Harvest House, and volunteered at the Lincoln Museum. Dodie enjoyed playing bridge, sewing, genealogy, singing, and reading. She is survived by her children, David (Nancy) Himmelhaver, Kevin (Laura) Himmelhaver, Michael Himmelhaver, Christine (Fred) Contadeluci, and Karen (Steve) Cameron, all of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Brenda Himmelhaver of Florida; 13 grandchildren, and 29 great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Himmelhaver; son, Robert Himmelhaver; and sister, Donna Schmidt. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation a half hour prior. Father Mark Enemali officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Preferred memorials are to the church. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020
