DOLORES WARREN, 91, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter the late Sherman G. and Lunda O. Keener. She married Arthur M. Warren; he preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 1996. She was a member of Sandpoint Congregation of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. She enjoyed traveling, playing Bunco and eating out. She is survived by her two sons, Kevin (Trish) and Tim (Lisa) Warren; grandchildren, Angie, Josh, Chris, and Rachel; and great-grandchild ren, Grace and Mattea. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Nicholas Warren; and siblings, Gerald, Delwin, George, Art, Sherman (Don) Keener, Dorothy Bell, Thelma Kennedy, and Betty Martz. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She will be interred at Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heartland Hospice or Allen County S.P.C.A. www.covingtonmemorial.com