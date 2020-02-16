DOLORES WEHRENBERG, of Walloon Lake, Mich., passed Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Born Feb. 18, 1922, she was a daughter of Henry and Selma Busse of Kankakee, Ill. She led a loving and fulfilling life centered on faith, family and service to community and friends. Surviving are her children, Laura (Thomas Reck, deceased), Frederick III (Jennie LeGates), William (Jane), Martha (Stuart Sweet, deceased), James (partner Karen Moore), and Michael (Jeannine); grandchildren, Elowyn, Frederick IV and Michael II; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Sloan and Quinn Dolores; and sister, Connie Ashline. Funeral is Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Petoskey, Mich. Interment is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020