DOMINIQUE NICKOLE TAYLOR, 18, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Born June 14, 2001, Domin que was known to light up any room she walked into. Known to her family as "Doe Doe", she was a graduate of Snider High School, class of 2019. She was not only loved by her family but by a host of friends and co-workers. She was known best for her sense of humor and her strong will and personality. She will always be loved and missed. Surviving are her parents: mother, Brandy Parrish and stepfather, Kietrain Parrish, father, Brian Taylor; one sister, Alexiss Taylor; three brothers, Trenton Miles Taylor, Braylen McCormick and Noah Uphold; two grandmothers, Dawn Files and Scherry Waikel; grandfather, Nathaniel Wade; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Greater Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 2920 S. Anthony Blvd., with calling and receiving of friends at 10 a.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019