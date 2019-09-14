Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DON ALLEN WOLF. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Trinity English Lutheran Church Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DON ALLEN WOLF, 90, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at The Towne House Retirement Center in Fort Wayne. Born June 18, 1929, on a farm near New Haven, Ind., he was a son of Ellis and Bessie (Fortnam) Wolf. He married Virginia Ann Lunz in 1949 at Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. Don had a very rewarding career at HWI/Do it Best Corp. He started with HWI in 1947 and worked in various departments, always with the goal of helping the company, and its members, grow. He was CEO from 1967 until his retirement in 1993. During his tenure at HWI/Do it Best, he received numerous industry awards and recognition for the innovative ideas and programs the company developed. As much as Don loved the company, he also believed in serving others. Giving back to his community was one of his passions. He served on the board of United Way, was co-founder of the local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency, served on the National Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters, founder of Study Connection, served on many boards throughout his community and was the key player in planning the restoration and raising funds to restore both Salomon Farm Barn and the Salomon Homestead. He has numerous awards including the Sagamore of the Wabash, Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from both Purdue University and Vincennes University, Journal Gazette Citizen of the Year, Pathfinders Award from Youthlinks Indiana, Junior Achievement Hall of Fame, American Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year, and in 2013 was presented by then Governor Pence the highest honor in the state of Indiana, the Sachem Award. Don served the company and community with a thankful heart. What Don was most proud of was his loving 70-year marriage to wife Virginia. Together they had four wonderful children, Rebecca (Albert) Jacquay, Donna (Mickey) Myer, Richard (Andrea) Wolf, and Lisa (Bruce) Miller. They have 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Bessie Wolf; brother, George Wolf; sister-in-law, Wilma Wolf; sister, Maxine Van Horn; brother-in-law, Bill VanHorn; and sister-in-law, Katie Wolf. A Celebration of Don's Life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. Burial will be private at Concordia Cemetery Gardens in Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Purdue University Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

