DON CAUDILL, 71, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Born June 28, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a son of Bettie (McBride) and the late James Caudill. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked as a mechanical engineer. He was on the Aboite Township Fire Department as a Volunteer Firefighter, where he was a charter member since 1982. Over the years, for the fire department, he held various titles including Chief, Assistant Chief, Captain and most recently Safety Officer. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Along with his mother, Don is survived by his siblings, Sue (Bob) Cepluch, Tom (Cindy) Caudill and Jack (Vicky) Caudill; and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally. Mass of Christian Burial is 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to Aboite Township Fire Department.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2019