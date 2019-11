DON CAUDILL, 71, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Born June 28, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a son of Bettie (McBride) and the late James Caudill. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked as a mechanical engineer. He was on the Aboite Township Fire Department as a Volunteer Firefighter, where he was a charter member since 1982. Over the years, for the fire department, he held various titles including Chief, Assistant Chief, Captain and most recently Safety Officer. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Along with his mother, Don is survived by his siblings, Sue (Bob) Cepluch, Tom (Cindy) Caudill and Jack (Vicky) Caudill; and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally. Mass of Christian Burial is 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to Aboite Township Fire Department.