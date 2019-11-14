Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DON D. BUSICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DON D. BUSICK, 76, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 6, 1943, in Decatur, a son of the late Lester and Alvina (Scheu-mann) Busick. On Feb. 10, 1968, Don married Joan E. Johnson. He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church. He was a 1961 graduate of Monmouth High School and then went on to Indiana Barber College. Don was a barber for over 50 years at Frank's Barber Shop in Fort Wayne, which he owned the last 20 years of his career. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of the American Legion Post 43 and Eagles Aerie 2563. He was an avid I.U. fan and enjoyed golfing. He was also a fastpitch softball hall of famer. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Joan E. Busick of Decatur; son, Todd A. (Samantha Porter) Busick of Decatur; daughter, Amy L. (Jim) Hockemeyer of Hoagland; a brother, Dale (Leanne) Busick of Decatur; a sister, Laverne Boerger of Decatur; six grandchildren, Connor (Lydia) Busick, Barrett (Andrea) Busick, Parker Busick, JoLynn Hockemeyer, Jara Hockemeyer, and Ella Hockemeyer. He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Busick. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, with visitation one hour prior in St. Mary's Parish Hall. Father David Ruppert officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with a reciting of the Holy rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will immediately follow service in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites by American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Memorials may be made to A.C.C.F. Todd Gerke Scholarship Fund or St. Mary's Building On Our Heritage. To sign our guest book, click on

