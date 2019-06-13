DR. DON E. LAHRMAN, DDS, MSD, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by family at his residence in Fort Wayne. Dr. Lahrman was 87 years old, born March 12, 1932, a son of the late Clarence and Orpha (Krauter) Lahrman. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Steinbacher) to whom he was married over 65 years. He practiced general dentistry for six years and orthodontics for 45 years, retiring in 2010. He served honorably in the United States Army and was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. He served on the faculty of IU-PUI (1966-68), was a member and past President of the Issac Knapp District Dental Society (1971-72), lectured on dentistry and orthodontics in the US and abroad, was a member and past Chairman of the Council on Orthodontic Health Care of the American Association of Orthodontists (1983-85), and member and past President of the Great Lakes Society of Orthodontists (1985-86). He was also a member of the Indiana and American Dental Associations, American Professional Practice Association, Indiana Academy of Dental Practice Administration, Foundation of Orthodontic Research, American Cleft Palate Association, and the Federation Dentaire International. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his daughter, Lisa (Robert Kirschman); grandchildren, Eric and Ryan Kirschman; sister, Justine Gates; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Don E. Lahrman II; brothers, Cliff, Charles, Verlin, and Clarence; and his sister, Kathryn (Walper). Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, with an hour of calling prior to the service. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Son Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity English Lutheran Church, American Association of Orthodontist's Foundation, Matthew 25, or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook please visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019