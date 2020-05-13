DON EDWARD PRUDEN, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Saint Anne Home in Fort Wayne. Born May 4, 1935, in Fort Wayne, Don was the son of the late Ray and Elsie Pruden. He and his wife of 53 years, Mary Lou (who preceded him in death in 2012) were members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Don was an officer of the Flying Circuits and Rock N Roll Rods. He was a member of the Baer Field Raceway Hall of Fame, crew chief and mechanic for Conan 'Moose" Meyers, and the owner of Don Pruden Garage for 33 years. He was involved in woodworking, where he designed and built clocks. Don is survived by sons, Craig Pruden of Orland, Ind., Matthew (Ann Marie) Pruden of Pueblo, Colo., and Joel Pruden of Angola, Ind.; daughter, Beth (Gregory) Muchler of Brownsburg, Ind.; six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Don was preceded in death by a son, Martin Pruden; and sister, Elizabeth Pruden. Private family services will take place. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or Saint Anne Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 13, 2020.