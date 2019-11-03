Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DON F. GOLDNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DON F. GOLDNER, died on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. He literally did battle Parkinson's with daily exercise and by being an active participant in the Rock Steady Boxing program for many years. He was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Fred and Alice (Eis) Goldner. Don graduated from Bradley University in 1956. He had a long and successful career in industrial sales and was a partner in the firm Grand Northern Products. He was a member of the Fort Wayne Business Forum and was president of Fort Wayne Track Club. He coached a Little League baseball team, ran several marathons and enjoyed tennis, golf and skiing with his special group of friends, the Wednesday Night Racketeers. He and Joan biked in eight countries, hiked in Greece, sailed in Turkey, and enjoyed spending time in Mexico. Aside from his family and friends, his special loves were his summer home in Pentwater, Mich., on the shores of Lake Michigan, the Chicago Cubs and music, especially brass bands as he was a fine drummer. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Joan; his two children, Lee (David) Sanders and Jay (Belinda) Goldner; and two grandchildren, Sean and Cass. He was preceded in death by his older sister, Joyce. A Celebration of Don's life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the Trinity English Music Program, Visiting Nurse or donor's choice.



DON F. GOLDNER, died on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. He literally did battle Parkinson's with daily exercise and by being an active participant in the Rock Steady Boxing program for many years. He was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Fred and Alice (Eis) Goldner. Don graduated from Bradley University in 1956. He had a long and successful career in industrial sales and was a partner in the firm Grand Northern Products. He was a member of the Fort Wayne Business Forum and was president of Fort Wayne Track Club. He coached a Little League baseball team, ran several marathons and enjoyed tennis, golf and skiing with his special group of friends, the Wednesday Night Racketeers. He and Joan biked in eight countries, hiked in Greece, sailed in Turkey, and enjoyed spending time in Mexico. Aside from his family and friends, his special loves were his summer home in Pentwater, Mich., on the shores of Lake Michigan, the Chicago Cubs and music, especially brass bands as he was a fine drummer. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Joan; his two children, Lee (David) Sanders and Jay (Belinda) Goldner; and two grandchildren, Sean and Cass. He was preceded in death by his older sister, Joyce. A Celebration of Don's life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the Trinity English Music Program, Visiting Nurse or donor's choice. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close