DON F. HUML, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Born in Chicago, Ill. on July 31, 1929, he was a son of the late Frank and Dorothy Huml. Don was part of the 1949 National Championship Football team at Notre Dame University where he played and attended college until he was drafted in to the U.S. Army, where he served from 1951 to 1953. Don then returned to college where he obtained his bachelor's degree in 1955. He went on to obtain a master's degree from Purdue University in 1963. He worked as a school teacher at East Allen County Schools retiring in 1990 after 35 years of employment. Don also enjoyed coaching high school baseball. He was a Notre Dame Sports fan, as well as a loyal Chicago Cubs fan. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking and making things for his family and grandchildren and loved caring for his roses. Don was a member of County Line Church of God and Northeast Indiana Officials Association. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Huml; children, Debra Roache, Carol (Kerry) Mettert and Karen (Johnny) Gautreaux; grandchildren, Ashlee (Caleb) Wiley, Zachary Mettert, Stormee Gautreaux, Noel Roache; and great-granddaughter, Emery Wiley. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Janice (Ed) Pivonka; and brother, Wayne Huml. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions may be made to New Haven Athletic Department or County Line Church of God.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 24, 2020