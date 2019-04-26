DON MIRES, 92, of Grabill, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born April 5, 1927, in Jefferson ville, he was a U.S. Navy World War 11 veteran; worked at Dana Corp.; and owned/ operated Leo Home Improvement. Surviving are daughters, Suzanne (Jim) Jackson, Linda (Larry) Frieden, Carolyn Newman, Katrina (Raymond) Chapman, and Joyce (Tyrone) Fanning; sons, David (Lela), John (Cathy), and Bryan and Andrea Brown; and many grandchildren. Service is noon Saturday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 12640 St. Joe Road, Grabill, with calling one hour prior and also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Burial with military honors at Leo Cemetery. Memorials to the Fort Wayne VA Hospital counseling fund. www.northernindianafuneralcare.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2019