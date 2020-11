Or Copy this URL to Share

POTTER, DON S. and NANCY (YARDE): Memorial service for Don and Nancy is noon Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon.



